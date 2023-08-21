Woman celebrates 107th birthday

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Sunday.

Bernice Turman has stories that extend over a century. She was born before the invention of the television. She has lived through the Great Depression, and World War II, and witnessed mankind land on the moon, just to name a few moments.

On Sunday, the family gathered to celebrate her 107th birthday.

She said life was much simpler as a child, recalling how different life was growing up in Jonesboro.

“We used to go to town in a wagon, drawn by horses,” she said.

She’s not feeling her age, she said, joking that it was hard to tell what it felt like making it to 107.

“I’ll find out this year, and maybe next year, I’m not planning on dying right away,” she said with a smile.

Bernice’s daughter, Barbara McKee calls her mother an inspiration.

“To just look at her and tell all the wonderful things she’s done in her life, makes you just feel so great,” she said.

Turman’s family traveled to celebrate her birthday. Several members of her family approached her to take pictures.

Although everyone could not make the party, Turman was thrilled with the people that could.

“I always wanted a big family, I wanted eight children, and this is what I got, a big family,” she said.

At 107, she still lives alone and does a lot of work on her own. For her, age is nothing but a number, but there is a secret to living to 107.

“I think a decent life, a clean decent life is being in church every day,” she said.

Turman’s daughter Barbara said they are already planning her next birthday party.

“She might live till she’s 110, she is absolutely amazing,” Barbara said.

