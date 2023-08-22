5 Vols honored as Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2018, Bristol Motor Speedway established its Neighborhood Heroes program, which recognizes, military members, educators, athletes and others who make a difference in their communities.

Tuesday afternoon at the Food City in historic Mechanicsville, BMS introduced its five Knoxville-area Neighborhood Heroes, and all five are UT athletes from the Tri-Cities area.

Football players Dayne Davis and Austin Lewis; UT softballer Camryn Sarvis; as well baseball players Colby Backus and Kirby Connell were all selected. Each of the athletes said this honor really hits home.

Congratulations to a handful of UT athletes from the tri-cities area who have been honored as this years Knoxville area Neighborhood Heroes by @ItsBristolBaby @Vol_Sports @Vol_Football @Vol_Softball @Vol_Baseball @KarenWeekly pic.twitter.com/yabqsvzT2C — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 22, 2023

The football players will be busy in Gainesville, but the other athletes will be honored at next month’s race weekend in Bristol from September 14 through the 16.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of electrifying NASCAR Playoff action under the lights including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio).

The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m., USA Network and PRN Radio).

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).

The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing to make it a doubleheader night with the Bush’s Beans 200 (6 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).

