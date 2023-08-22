Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion

CB Caleb Farley’s home in North Carolina collapsed overnight with his father and one other person inside.
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WSMV) - Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father died and one other person was injured when his North Carolina home exploded in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel from several counties responded to 292 Barber Loop for reports of a home explosion just after midnight on Tuesday, according to Iredell County EMA.

The first units at the scene encountered one person exiting the house and quickly provided transport to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person, identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was recovered from the debris and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV in Charlotte reported a large debris field covering the neighborhood and the house was reduced to a pile of lumber and insulation. The more than 6,300 square-foot home is a complete loss, along with several vehicles, Iredell County EMA reports.

One of Caleb Farley's player cards was found on the front lawn of his home that exploded early...
One of Caleb Farley's player cards was found on the front lawn of his home that exploded early Tuesday morning.(WBTV)

The Iredell County Fire Marshal, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, and the ATF are investigating the cause of the explosion. Witnesses reported the smell of gas coming from the rubble.

Property records show Farley purchased the 1.67-acre home in May 2022 for a little more than $2 million.

Farley is a native of Maiden, North Carolina, and was drafted by the Titans in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played quarterback for the Blue Devils at Maiden High School where he threw for 124 career touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

