‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 24-year old Ben Kredich, who they told WVLT News is the victim of Monday’s crash on Kingston Pike.

His mother Kim said Ben had autism, was able to overcome his disability and lived a successful life. She said he was a University of Tennessee graduate, lived independently, played piano at local assisted living centers and was known as the Piano Man.

“Autism just seems like an adjective,” Coleman Kredich said, Ben’s younger brother. “He was always my brother; he wasn’t my brother with autism. He was always a friend; he wasn’t someone’s friend with autism. And that was pretty incredible.”

Kim said she’s had hundreds of people reach out to the family to offer their support.

She said there will be a celebration of life in the next week or so. The details are still being ironed out, but it will be open to the public.

