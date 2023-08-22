Heat increasing this week and decreasing air quality today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our hot, humid, and dry pattern continues this week. We’re tracking a couple of systems ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with areas of fog developing and limiting visibility in spots. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It’s a mostly sunny, but hazy day. More heat and humidity continue today, with a high of 92 degrees but it feels like the upper 90s. We are in a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, which means anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should limit exertion outside, especially in the afternoon heat of the day.

Tonight is mostly clear, with areas of fog developing again. We’re dropping to around 70 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re hovering in the low to mid 90s on into the weekend!

Now, there is a small dip in humidity Wednesday, very small but still something! We’re still around 93 degrees and feeling several degrees hotter in the shade.

Thursday and Friday come with a stray pop-up possible, as this weather pattern starts to breakdown. Then a weak cold front brings spotty rain and storms, but that makes Saturday the last of these 90+ degree days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, stray rain and storms are possible Sunday and Monday before another system brings scattered rain and storms to our area Tuesday.

