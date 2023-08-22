‘It’s different at Rocky Top’ | Fall classes return to the University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As classes begin for the fall semester, University of Tennessee students are making sure they’re prepared.

“I got the backpack set up, the computer has all the things. I think I’ve downloaded most of, maybe ten apps so far that I need for different classes,” UT freshman Sophie Starkey said. “I’m prepared, and I am ready to walk into that classroom. I have everything ready.”

The first day of classes for the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year kicked off at the University of Tennessee on Wednesday, and the students are coming back in a big way.

Over 35,000 students are enrolled in the fall semester, a new school record. The newest students are excited to get to school and begin their first day of classes.

Other students are also excited to begin the new year.

“It’s crazy to see. It’s awesome to see how many people are out here on campus moving around,” UT senior Ben Lewis said.

Students have been on campus for a week or even two prior to the first day of classes, and the university has kept them busy with different activities planned to show them what the campus had to offer.

“We’ve been going to the events. We went to Tennessee Saturday night, and then we went to a Vol is A Verb, and then we went to Torch Night, which was so cool because Josh Huepel spoke to us and we were all like, ‘No way,’” Starkey said. “It’s just all gotten me very excited for this year.”

For many first-year Volunteers, the university was a no-brainer when it came to choosing a college. Whether it was because of family ties or a place they grew up idolizing, everybody had a reason to attend the University of Tennessee.

“I toured here and I was like, ‘This is where I want to be.’ You can see baby pictures of me, and I am in UT onesies since I was little. So I think this is just where I was meant to end up,” freshman Nia Powers said.

“It’s just, it’s different at Rocky Top. Everyone is on the same page of like, ‘We’re awesome,’” Starkey said.

