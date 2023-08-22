Memorial for Knoxville man goes missing nearly a year after his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly a year, the intersection of Clinch Avenue and Henley Street has been a reminder of the tragedy that took place for the family of Quinton Fields.

Since Fields was hit and killed by a car while walking along Henley Street in September, the family has made a memorial for the 23-year-old at the area he lost his life.

“It just made me remember us and our kids and all of our family and just the brightness he brought to our family, everybody,” said Field’s longtime partner Shavona Frances.

Monday morning Frances noticed the majority of the memorial was missing, which included a wooden cross, a flower box and several pictures of Fields and his family.

“I mean I just don’t understand why anyone would want to take his stuff. Because that’s how we remember what happened we can’t forget and I don’t want other people to forget,” said Field’s mom Michelle Lawson.

Searching for answers as to who would take a memorial from the side of the road, Field’s family continues to be hopeful that whoever is responsible will return it.

Anyone who knows where the missing memorial might be is urged to contact the Knoxville Police Department.

