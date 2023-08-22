Memorial for Knoxville man goes missing nearly a year after his death

23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street in September of 2022.
23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street in September of 2022.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly a year, the intersection of Clinch Avenue and Henley Street has been a reminder of the tragedy that took place for the family of Quinton Fields.

Since Fields was hit and killed by a car while walking along Henley Street in September, the family has made a memorial for the 23-year-old at the area he lost his life.

“It just made me remember us and our kids and all of our family and just the brightness he brought to our family, everybody,” said Field’s longtime partner Shavona Frances.

Monday morning Frances noticed the majority of the memorial was missing, which included a wooden cross, a flower box and several pictures of Fields and his family.

“I mean I just don’t understand why anyone would want to take his stuff. Because that’s how we remember what happened we can’t forget and I don’t want other people to forget,” said Field’s mom Michelle Lawson.

Searching for answers as to who would take a memorial from the side of the road, Field’s family continues to be hopeful that whoever is responsible will return it.

Anyone who knows where the missing memorial might be is urged to contact the Knoxville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hipsher, 31, and Bralin Watson, 25, were driving two motorcycles on the south side of...
Three people face charges after motorcycle crash: THP report
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K-9 found, treated for injuries, department says
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Kingston Pike near Thimbleberry Way, just west of...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Kingston Pike, Knoxville police say
Some Tennessee teachers feel caught in the middle of a political battle as Tennessee lawmakers...
‘We’re in the middle of the road’ | Educators hoping change comes from Special Session
Some Tennessee teachers feel caught in the middle of a political battle as Tennessee lawmakers...
‘We’re in the middle of the road’ | Educators hoping change comes from Special Session
McGhee Tyson Airport
‘The sky is the limit’ | McGhee Tyson Airport expansion incoming