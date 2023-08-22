Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session

Members of the committee voted to begin the meeting, which then led to the bill being tabled and the committee dismissed.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee held a meeting to debate a mental health bill that dealt with public safety and it lasted less than a minute.

Members of the committee voted to begin the meeting on Tuesday, which then led to the bill being tabled and the committee dismissed. It took 40 seconds from the beginning of the meeting until the committee was dismissed.

You can watch the meeting unfold below:

The bill, SB 7091, would require health insurance carriers, including TennCare providers, to provide mental health services and treatment to the same extent that the carriers and providers provide alcoholism and drug dependence services and treatment.

