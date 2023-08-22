Officers help deer deliver fawns in Kentucky backyard

Upon arrival, one of the officers recognized the deer was in labor and distress, WCSO said.
Animal Control Officer Lisa responded and immediately saw the deer was in labor and in distress.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Animal Control officers were able to spring into action and help a deer that was both in distress and in labor in someone’s backyard in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call of a wild animal that was laying in someone’s backyard for two days.

Upon arrival, one of the officers recognized the deer was in labor and distress, WCSO said. She was able to help with the delivery of a fawn before others arrived to help with the delivery of its twin.

“The baby fawns were tended to and assisted with bottles of milk while momma was assessed and helped to drink water via a syringe. A rehab facility responded and all three deer were transported to their temporary home at the rehabilitation facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment the doe is showing improvements.

