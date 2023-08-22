Pedestrian killed in crash on Kingston Pike, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed in a deadly crash on Kingston Pike on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Kingston Pike near Thimbleberry Way, just west of Concord.

KPD officials said that a preliminary investigation revealed that a car ran off the road and hit the pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved vehicle and driver remained on the scene, and KPD officials said charges are pending against the driver.

This is a developing story.

