Road rage incident prompts elementary school lockdown in Crossville, nobody hurt

The incident happened in the area of East 1st Street when CPD and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call of a gunshot going off near the school.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A road rage incident in Crossville prompted school officials to place Stone Elementary on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the Crossville Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of East 1st Street when CPD and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call of a gunshot going off near the school. When on the scene, officers reportedly found two suspects with a gun detained in the school’s parking lot by the Stone Elementary school resource officer.

No one was hurt in the exchange, officials said, and there is no danger to the public. The school was placed on lockdown during the event, but nothing happened on school grounds, according to CPD.

