Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash prompted a response from first responders on Pellissippi Parkway Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound side near Northshore Drive, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

A crash involving 7 vehicles is slowing traffic on Pellissippi Parkway westbound at Northshore Drive. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/zHrANtqwyO — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 22, 2023

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and involved seven cars, TDOT officials said. Traffic was diverted on the shoulder of the interstate.

