Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and involved seven cars, TDOT officials said. Traffic was diverted on the shoulder of the interstate.
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash prompted a response from first responders on Pellissippi Parkway Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound side near Northshore Drive, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.
This is a developing story.
