Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and involved seven cars, TDOT officials said. Traffic was diverted on the shoulder of the interstate.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash prompted a response from first responders on Pellissippi Parkway Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound side near Northshore Drive, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and involved seven cars, TDOT officials said. Traffic was diverted on the shoulder of the interstate.

This is a developing story.

