Small dip in humidity Wednesday but it’s still hot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue over the next several days. We are tracking a cold front to bring us some relief and a slight cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another mostly clear night with patchy fog. The humidity drops a little bit tonight allowing for a more comfortable start to the day on Wednesday. It’s still a little sticky with a low near 70 degrees.

The somewhat lower humidity continues throughout the day on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Highs are near 93 and feeling like the low to mid-90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are in the low to mid-90s Thursday with that humidity cranking right back up! That will make it feel closer to 100 degrees by the afternoon to evening hours. A stray mountain shower is possible.

The chance for a stray shower continues Friday with mostly sunny skies and HOT temperatures. Highs will be near 97 degrees. Our record high is 99 degrees set back in 1943. We could get close to breaking that record.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty rain and storms return Saturday with a weak cold front. This drops temperatures back in the upper 80s by Sunday. A few stray showers linger into the new week.

