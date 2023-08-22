Study: 2 Tennessee cities ranked among the best real estate markets in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee cities were ranked among the best places to buy a house in 2023 in a new study.

WalletHub released its study of 2023′s best real estate markets, and Tennessee was well represented.

Nashville was ranked No. 1 for large cities, Murfreesboro No. 4 for small cities and Knoxville No. 22 for midsize cities, according to the study. When it came to the overall rankings, Nashville wound up at No. 3 and Murfreesboro at No. 12.

“To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth,” WalletHub said.

