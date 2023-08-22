Study: 2 Tennessee cities ranked among the best real estate markets in US

WalletHub released its study of 2023′s best real estate markets, and Tennessee was well represented.
(unknown)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee cities were ranked among the best places to buy a house in 2023 in a new study.

WalletHub released its study of 2023′s best real estate markets, and Tennessee was well represented.

Nashville was ranked No. 1 for large cities, Murfreesboro No. 4 for small cities and Knoxville No. 22 for midsize cities, according to the study. When it came to the overall rankings, Nashville wound up at No. 3 and Murfreesboro at No. 12.

Source: WalletHub

“To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth,” WalletHub said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K-9 found, treated for injuries, department says
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

UT First Day
‘It’s different at Rocky Top’ | Fall classes return to the University of Tennessee
Small dip in humidity Wednesday but it’s still hot
Small dip in humidity Wednesday but it’s still hot
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session
Mental health bill tabled in less than 1 minute by committee during special session
Erica Lawson
Kentucky mother indicted for murder in death of 17-month-old