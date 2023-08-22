Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, Mary King, 75, was driving on the east side of the highway when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, killing Steve Goodell, 51.

King also died in the crash.

The THP report also said that King was not wearing a seatbelt.

