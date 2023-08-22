Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County

Mary King, 74, and Steve Goodell, 51, died in a crash on Harriman Highway.
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.(WSMV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, Mary King, 75, was driving on the east side of the highway when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, killing Steve Goodell, 51.

King also died in the crash.

The THP report also said that King was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K-9 found, treated for injuries, department says
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Visitors spent over $2 billion while visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022
Black Voters Matter teamed up with Knoxville's NAACP and several other groups to reach minority...
‘Black Voters Matter’ stops in Knoxville
Black Voters Matter teamed up with Knoxville’s NAACP and several other groups to reach minority...
‘Black Voters Matter’ stops in Knoxville
UT First Day
‘It’s different at Rocky Top’ | Fall classes return to the University of Tennessee