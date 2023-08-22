Visitors spent over $2 billion while visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 13 million people traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022, according to the National Park Service.

Studies show during this time visitors spent $2.1 billion in local communities near the park. This money helped to support roughly 32,950 jobs and a cumulative benefit to the local economy of 3.3 billion dollars.

The bulk of the money spent came from visitors who stayed overnight with a total of roughly 1 billion dollars spent on lodging with another 400 million going into restaurants.

