Visitors spent over $2 billion while visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022

Visitors spent over 2 billion dollars as they traveled to the National Park.
Nearly 13 million people traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022, according to the National Park Service
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 13 million people traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2022, according to the National Park Service.

Studies show during this time visitors spent $2.1 billion in local communities near the park. This money helped to support roughly 32,950 jobs and a cumulative benefit to the local economy of 3.3 billion dollars.

The bulk of the money spent came from visitors who stayed overnight with a total of roughly 1 billion dollars spent on lodging with another 400 million going into restaurants.

