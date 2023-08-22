Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ben Kredich, a 24-year-old Knoxville man with special needs, was an avid user of Knoxville Area Transit’s bus system. He told WVLT News in 2022 that he would take the #10 bus down Kingston Pike in Sequoyah Hills to clock into one of his five jobs or to spend time with his family.

That bus route was suspended on Aug. 29, 2022., almost a year to the day before police announced Kredich had been hit and killed by a man who they say was driving under the influence on that same stretch of Kingston Pike.

KAT suspended the route due to a worker shortage, saying at the time that they hoped the cut would be temporary. Kredich had safety concerns about KAT suspending the bus route and tried to appeal the decision with KAT’s board.

“I want them to just drop me off at Kingston Pike because all the cars. I didn’t want to get hit by the cars, which can be dangerous,” Kredich said at the time.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Kredich was walking down Kingston Pike when Shannon Walker, 44, hit and killed him. Walker had reportedly been given Narcan and discharged from Parkwest Medical Center less than an hour before the crash.

WVLT News spoke with Kredich’s family, who said hundreds had reached out to offer support. Kredich’s mother said the family is planning a celebration of life, which will be open to the public.

