Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

Ben Kredich asked KAT’s board to not suspend the bus route that ran along Kingston Pike almost a year to the day before police announced his death.
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the influence on Monday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ben Kredich, a 24-year-old Knoxville man with special needs, was an avid user of Knoxville Area Transit’s bus system. He told WVLT News in 2022 that he would take the #10 bus down Kingston Pike in Sequoyah Hills to clock into one of his five jobs or to spend time with his family.

That bus route was suspended on Aug. 29, 2022., almost a year to the day before police announced Kredich had been hit and killed by a man who they say was driving under the influence on that same stretch of Kingston Pike.

Previous Coverage: Special needs man with five jobs losing his primary source of transportation

KAT suspended the route due to a worker shortage, saying at the time that they hoped the cut would be temporary. Kredich had safety concerns about KAT suspending the bus route and tried to appeal the decision with KAT’s board.

“I want them to just drop me off at Kingston Pike because all the cars. I didn’t want to get hit by the cars, which can be dangerous,” Kredich said at the time.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Kredich was walking down Kingston Pike when Shannon Walker, 44, hit and killed him. Walker had reportedly been given Narcan and discharged from Parkwest Medical Center less than an hour before the crash.

Previous Coverage: Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

WVLT News spoke with Kredich’s family, who said hundreds had reached out to offer support. Kredich’s mother said the family is planning a celebration of life, which will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Maryville police K9 could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says
Missing Maryville police K-9 found, treated for injuries, department says
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Allison Coronado, 35
Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

Small dip in humidity Wednesday but it’s still hot
Small dip in humidity Wednesday but it’s still hot
Erica Lawson
Kentucky mother indicted for murder in death of 17-month-old
A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed