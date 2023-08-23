Allegiant tells fliers to arrive 3 hours early to McGhee Tyson due to processing issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Allegiant is urging customers to arrive at McGhee Tyson airport three hours prior to their scheduled departure times on Aug. 23 due to issues with a recent system update, according to a recent release from the airline.

If customers are traveling in the net 24 hours and are not able to check their flight information or access their boarding passes, Allegiant claims they will have a team member available for assistance at the ticket counter at the airport. The airline also says they will waive all fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport.

Additional information for Allegiant passengers including travel alerts can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.