Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, August 25th:

Brew at the Zoo is back! It’s Friday at Zoo Knoxville from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be 75 unique beers, ciders, and spirits. The event will have local food trucks, animal encounters, and a DJ. General admission is $75 and you must be 21 and up for this event.

It’s the last week for the Summer Movie Magic Series at the Tennessee Theatre. This Friday night movie is Clueless starting at 8 p.m. Sunday’s movie starts at 2 p.m. and that movie is Sleeping Beauty. Doors open one hour before the movies start. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.

This Friday is also the last Sunset Cinema Movies in the Park Series. This week’s movie is Super Mario Bros. It’ll be at Powell Station Park. Activities start at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk. Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food! The event is free.

Saturday, August 26th:

The Knoxville Asian Festival is back for its 10th year! You can experience authentic food, performances, and activities that represent Asian culture. The Asian Culture Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. New this year you can see Sumo demonstrations. It’s this Saturday at World’s Fair Park from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Tennessee Smokies BeerFest is this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smokies Stadium. The BeerFest will feature local breweries, music, great food, and fun for all! This festival is dog friendly so bring the pups!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.