Event honoring Army SSG Ryan Knauss coming to Gibbs Ruritan Park

Knauss was one of 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport.
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People will gather at Gibbs Ruritan Park in Corryton Saturday to honor the life of Army SSG Ryan Knauss, the East Tennessee serviceman killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Aug. 26, 2021.

Knauss was one of 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in the bombing. He was helping people leave the airport in Kabul during the Unites States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Event honoring Army SSG Ryan Knauss coming to Gibbs Ruritan Park
Event honoring Army SSG Ryan Knauss coming to Gibbs Ruritan Park(R2 Factor)

The memorial event, put on by R2 Factor, will include speakers, food and craft vendors, inflatables, a performance by the Cole Sitzlar Band and a memorial ride. The ride will begin at 10 a.m., leaving from UT Primary Care on Maynardville Pike.

