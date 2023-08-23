Heat continues but feeling a small dip in humidity today

We have to take the small wins with a dip in humidity today, and Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when this heat wave ends.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues this week, but we at least have a brief dip in humidity! This heat wave continues into the weekend, when a weak cold front moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another mostly clear morning with patchy fog. We’re starting the day with temperatures around 70 degrees.

The humidity dips slightly today, but it’s enough to still make it feel several degrees hotter in the shade. Of course all that sunshine always makes it feel hotter! We’re topping out around 93 degrees today, which is 5 degrees above average.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze and a low of 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are in the mid-90s Thursday, and continues to feels several degrees hotter due to the muggy conditions. We will see a few clouds pass by, and this could create a stray shower storm mainly in the mountains.

The chance for a stray shower continues Friday, with a stray pop-up possible. We’ll stay mostly sunny, with a high of 97 degrees, that feels greater than 100. (Close to record heat here, with Knoxville’s record high at 99 degrees set back in 1943.)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty rain and storms return Saturday with a weak cold front. This drops temperatures back in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday, with stray pop-ups. Then we’ll see isolated rain and storms at times Monday night through Tuesday night, helping to push highs back a bit more.

