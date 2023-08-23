‘To improve the fan experience is our number one goal’ | Neyland Stadium Renovations set for this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers begin their 2023-2024 college football season in a few weeks and the newest stadium renovations are set to be revealed to the fans in time for the home opener.

The newest additions to the stadium include:

- Wi-Fi for the inner bowl, gates and concourse one

- Brick cladding wall around inner bowl

- Removal of south stadium hall

- Lower West Club/premium food options

The most important factor in this $340 million renovation is the expansion of the south concourse, a project that will not be fully completed until the 2025 football season.

“The number one and largest element of our current renovation is expanding the south concourse. Adding a kitchen and commissary that we do not have any currently in Neyland Stadium. So, that will be delivered in the 2025 season,” said Deputy Athletic Director Ryan Alpert.

This project is designed to improve in-game fan experience for the upcoming football season as well as the future of Neyland Stadium.

“Between game one and game two the experience should improve. Between game two and game three the experience should improve,” Alpert said. “We’re always asking for feedback not just related to Wi-Fi, but anything we can do better To improve the fan experience is our number one goal.”

