‘To improve the fan experience is our number one goal’ | Neyland Stadium Renovations set for this season

NEYLAND STADIUM RENOVATIONS
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers begin their 2023-2024 college football season in a few weeks and the newest stadium renovations are set to be revealed to the fans in time for the home opener.

The newest additions to the stadium include:

- Wi-Fi for the inner bowl, gates and concourse one

- Brick cladding wall around inner bowl

- Removal of south stadium hall

- Lower West Club/premium food options

The most important factor in this $340 million renovation is the expansion of the south concourse, a project that will not be fully completed until the 2025 football season.

“The number one and largest element of our current renovation is expanding the south concourse. Adding a kitchen and commissary that we do not have any currently in Neyland Stadium. So, that will be delivered in the 2025 season,” said Deputy Athletic Director Ryan Alpert.

This project is designed to improve in-game fan experience for the upcoming football season as well as the future of Neyland Stadium.

“Between game one and game two the experience should improve. Between game two and game three the experience should improve,” Alpert said. “We’re always asking for feedback not just related to Wi-Fi, but anything we can do better To improve the fan experience is our number one goal.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says

Latest News

More heat with spotty storms to end of the week
More heat with spotty storms to end of the week
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced they were in critical need for blood donations.
‘URGENT need’ | MEDIC in critical need for blood donations
Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect
Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect