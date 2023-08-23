‘It’s the center of our universe’ | McCreary County invests $3.5 million into Big South Fork Scenic Railway

MCCREARY CO., Ky. (WVLT) - For just three hours out of a day, the Big South Fork Scenic Railway takes riders deep into the heart of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area touring the mountains of Southern Kentucky, and takes people into the heart of old coal camps.

”It is an extraordinarily wild, rugged, beautiful thing and people come and ride this train and enjoy nature,” said Ray Moncrief, the president of Outdoor Venture Corporation, the largest private employer in McCreary County.

The railway was once the way into coal camps hidden deep in the mountains from the Stearns Coal company.

When coal stopped being mined, the track was left behind and became a major future boon for McCreary to capitalize off of.

”This county is very rural, it’s off the beaten path and tourism is a key factor and what we do here,” said Moncrief.

The trip takes off from where the Stearns Coal Company operated out of, buildings nearly 100 years old are now being used to make money for a county they helped build.

”All these buildings in downtown Stearns were owned by the Stearns company that we’re taking care of. They’re on the national historic register. We’re going to rebuild them so that generations to come will understand what it was like to live in a far remote coal community and that’s exactly what this is,” said Moncrief.

The county is operating with a nearly $11 million tourism budget, that they used $3.5 million of to invest in the railroad.

The big green engine, number 106, and the rails it rides on benefitted from the significant investment.

”As JC Egnew says, ‘It’s the center of our universe, we enjoy living here, we’re not here because we have to be here, we’re here because we want to be here and we want to live here,’” said Moncrief.

The Big South Fork Scenic Railway runs Wednesday through Sunday, they also host a Polar Express trip leading up the Christmas season.

