Knoxville apartment complex terminates leases due to August tornado damage

Residents at the complex saw massive damage after the tornado moved through, leaving over a dozen people without a place to live.
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Resident at Knoxville’s Lovell Crossing Apartments are still reeling with the fallout from Aug. 7′s tornado, the first tornado to hit Knoxville in August on record. Now, several residents have been told that the complex is terminating their leases due to damage.

Residents at the complex saw massive damage after the tornado moved through, forcing dozens out of their homes. Now, even those who were previously allowed back in have been told they’ll have to leave for good in the next two weeks.

Previous Coverage: At least 15 people displaced by severe weather damage in Knoxville, officials share

Lovell Crossing Apartments, LLC, has elected to terminate your lease and has authorized us to send you this letter on its behalf,” said a message sent to residents living in several buildings at the complex. “You must vacate your apartment by no later than September 5, 2023.”

The complex added that there was no other choice but to terminate the leases, due to the extent of the damage.

“The decision to terminate the lease was due to the significant damage our community experienced. The landlord regrets having to terminate the lease; however, the nature and extent of the damage to Lovell Crossing Apartments left it with no choice in the matter,” the message said.

The complex is refunding removed residents for rent paid from Aug. 7 forward.

