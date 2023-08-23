Knoxville drivers Bayne, Finchum getting back behind the wheel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Trevor Bayne has yet to compete in the 2023 Nascar season, but that’s about to change.

The 2011 Daytona 500 champ is making a return with Joe Gibbs racing. He will drive the No. 19 Xfinity car on Aug. 25, at Daytona, Sept. 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway and Sept. 23, at Texas.

Also, fellow Knoxvillian Chad Finchum is getting back in the racing game here late in the season. This past week, Finchum switched teams and will be be driving for Bobby Dotter in the No. 8 car for SS Greenlight.

His first race out will be Labor Day weekend at Darlington. He’ll follow that with Bristol and then end the run closer to Halloween out at Martinsville.

Chad has run 12 to 15 Cup races in his career and is now looking to find his way back to a full time ride in the Xfinity series.

