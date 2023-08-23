Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is on the lookout for an attempted rape suspect, department officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 24, police said, in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street. The man in question was described as white, around 30 years old and 6-foot-1-inch with spiky hair.

KPD Special Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the identity of the person pictured in the attached forensic sketch. He is wanted for questioning for an attempted rape that happened at around 2 a.m. on June 24th in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KWiQI83UsA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 23, 2023

“It is believed that the suspect frequents the area of Broadway and Magnolia,” police said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

