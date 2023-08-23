Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 24, police said, in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street.
Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect
Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is on the lookout for an attempted rape suspect, department officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 24, police said, in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street. The man in question was described as white, around 30 years old and 6-foot-1-inch with spiky hair.

“It is believed that the suspect frequents the area of Broadway and Magnolia,” police said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

Latest News

WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
Knoxville apartment complex terminates leases due to August tornado damage
Obed to offer rock climbing program for people with disabilities
Obed to offer rock climbing program for people with disabilities
Officials announce a new multi-million-dollar partnership with the University of Tennessee and...
New Name For UT Arena
Zoo Knoxville has been leading the way in saving bog turtles since 1986
Wild Inside: Saving bog turtles at Zoo Knoxville