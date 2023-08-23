Knoxville police looking for attempted rape suspect
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is on the lookout for an attempted rape suspect, department officials announced Wednesday.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 24, police said, in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street. The man in question was described as white, around 30 years old and 6-foot-1-inch with spiky hair.
“It is believed that the suspect frequents the area of Broadway and Magnolia,” police said.
Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.
