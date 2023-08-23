More heat with spotty storms to end of the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a few storms and a cold front to end the week and start the weekend.
Few spotty storms Thursday
Few spotty storms Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue, but we are adding in a few storms to end the week. A cold front moves in Saturday bringing some rain and storms along with cooler air.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping to near 72 degrees by Thursday morning.

Highs are in the mid-90s Thursday but feeling closer to 100 degrees with the high humidity. A few spotty storms are possible during the afternoon to early evening hours with a few clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is hot! We have a high of 97, which is close to the record high in Knoxville of 99 set back in 1943. A few more clouds and spotty storms move back in by the afternoon hours.

A cold front arrives Saturday bringing afternoon spotty rain and storms. Highs are still near 94 and feeling warmer with the humidity. That front knocks temperatures back in the upper 80s by Sunday with a few spotty storms lingering.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms linger into the new week, but drier and cooler air move in as well. Highs drop into the mid-80s with more sunshine by mid-week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

