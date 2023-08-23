Most bills tabled in first full day of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 50 bills related to guns and mental health were on the table, but only a handful survived committee meetings on Tuesday, the first full day of the special session called by Governor Bill Lee to address public safety.

While lawmakers debated the issues, people showed up to the Capitol to remind them why they were there to begin with.

Dr. Chetan Mukundan is a pediatrician in Green Hills about a mile away from the Covenant School. He said about 75 of his patients are students there.

“It is terrible and children who I could tell stories about,” Mukundan said.

Two of his patients were killed on March 27. Mekundan relived that day during a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday.

“A sweet child I had shared a joke with the day before had just tragically died,” Mekundan said.

While Mekundan is pushing for stricter gun laws, most gun-related bills did not make it past the first day of the special session.

“We didn’t really have time to look into every one of these bills,” Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, said. “They were very complicated and to give them justice, we had to table them. We may bring them back at the next session.”

The regular legislative session begins in January.

Specifically bills related to extreme risk protection orders were tabled by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Some Covenant families and Democratic lawmakers have previously said that an extreme risk protection order law was a top priority.

“That one was not even pushed by the Governor, so if he wasn’t interested in promoting it, nobody else was either,” Gardenhire said.

So which ones survived? Senate Judiciary voted through a safe storage bill. That bill would require the Department of Safety to give out free firearm locks. It would also require handgun safety classes to have instructions on how to safely store guns.

The second bill they approved requires court clerks to notify TBI of someone’s criminal proceedings within three days. Right now, clerks have 30 days to do that.

They also passed legislation related to human trafficking. Lawmakers expect those three bills to make it to the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

“It is still, there is a huge loss and a huge void,” Mukundan said. “That void can never be filled.”

The corresponding House bills are also working their way through committees. If they make it through the committees and to the House floor, they have a chance of making it to the Governor’s desk.

