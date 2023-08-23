Obed to offer rock climbing program for people with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Obed Wild and Scenic River is offering a new program for outdoor adaptive rock climbing this October. The program is geared toward people with an amputation for limb difference, Obed officials said, aimed at improving climbing accessibility for visitors with mobility challenges.

“Our goal with this new type of climbing program will be to improve accessibility for visitors with mobility challenges and to serve as a bridge connecting them to more outdoor adventures,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.

The initial program group size will be limited to 10 people, and pre-registration is required. Obed said they are using funds from the National Park Foundation’s Park Ventures Program and Paradox Sports, a non-profit provider of adaptive climbing programs.

Those interested in the program can register by calling 423-346-6294.

