Pentatonix coming to Thompson-Boling Arena for holiday tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pentatonix is bringing their Most Wonderful Tour of the Year to Knoxville this holiday season.

The group will be at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the tour promoting their Pentatonix The Greatest Christmas Hits, out on Oct. 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

