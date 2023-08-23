Senate passes four bills during Wednesday’s session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The senate adjourned for the day Wednesday after passing four bills. Protesters yelled from the balcony. “You’ve done nothing! You’ve done nothing! You’ve done nothing!”

Gun reform advocates and Covenant School families have been to just about every meeting and hearing. Some shared disappointment for some of the bills considered.

“As a Covenant mom, I think this is a really sad day for our state,” Melissa Alexander said.

That was Alexander’s reaction to the House Civil Justice Committee passing a bill Wednesday afternoon that would expand who can carry guns on school campuses, like anyone with an enhanced handgun carry permit.

“All we can do is tell our stories and tell them exactly as they happened,” Alexander said. “It still felt like we weren’t listened to.”

However, since that bill has been tabled in the Senate, it will likely not become law during this special session. So as of Wednesday afternoon, what legislation has a chance of making it to Governor Bill Lee’s desk?

The Senate passed four bills Wednesday afternoon.

One requires the Department of Safety to give out free gun locks to people who want them, but it does not require gun owners to use a lock.

“Fifty percent of gun owners said they want a lock but don’t have a means to get one,” Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun, said. “This is an empowering law, not a punitive one. There is a concern that it would discourage people who have firearms stolen from reporting.”

The second deals with how soon a court clerk must notify TBI of someone’s criminal proceedings. The third has to do with human trafficking. The fourth gives funding for more school resource officers and mental health services.

As long as those bills continue to move through committees on the House side and make it to the House floor Thursday at noon, it is possible they’ll land on the Governor’s desk.

“For us, we are in this for the long haul,” Alexander said. “Really, we want to prevent these tragedies because really, surviving is not the goal.”

Do any bills tabled by the Senate, but alive in the House, still have a chance?

The Senate Judiciary Committee would have to reopen to hear the bill. A member of that committee told WSMV4 that he believes that is unlikely to happen. However, lawmakers said until both the Senate and House adjourn, nothing is truly off the table.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.