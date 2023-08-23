United Way of Greater Knoxville taking over Community Schools

Knox County Community Schools is now part of the United Way of Greater Knoxville for long-term success.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Community Schools are now part of the United Way of Greater Knoxville. With this new partnership, the organization hopes different areas in the community thrive inside and outside the classrooms.

Community Schools are public schools that provide services to help students, teachers, families and neighborhoods thrive. The schools are specifically located in lower-income areas in Knox County.

They are helping eliminate any challenges these students and families face outside the classroom in their communities for overall success in the future.

Some challenges include attendance, behavior and keeping students in school in low-income communities.

“A lot of our work is concentrated on addressing these challenges that our neighborhoods are facing but finding solutions that will be long-lasting and sustainable,” said Adam Fritts, the Community Schools Director.

In March 2023, the Knox County Board of Education voted to let United Way of Greater Knoxville take over the Community Schools. The Community Schools, along with the United Way, representatives said they know a lot of learning happens outside of the classroom, and it’s equally important to focus on that.

“We want to make sure that we’re exposing kids to healthy lifestyle opportunities and vocational and career exposure and with family and community engagement. We’re hoping to empower our parents and communities to play an active role in what’s happening in their community’s education and also encourage our schools to be as invested in the communities their serving as they are in the classrooms,” said Fritts.

South Knoxville Elementary, West View Elementary and Vine Middle are just three of the community schools in Knox County. In total, there are around 16 community schools.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville will use its over 200 nonprofits to expand resources and assistance to these areas by actually listening to the people living there.

“Making sure that we’re again addressing things with the people we’re trying to serve and not for them,” said Fritts.

The United Way will place a mentor in each community school to help students and their families.

