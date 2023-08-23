‘URGENT need’ | MEDIC in critical need for blood donations

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced they were in urgent need of O-blood.

“O-blood is the most common type for transfusions where the blood type is unknown,” officials said.

People with O-blood types can only get blood from O-donors and is the most common blood type requested for trauma cases.

MEDIC provides blood to 25 different hospitals across 23 counties, including East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Donors with O-Negative blood will receive $10 e-gift cards.

