Volunteers continue to clean up West Knoxville storm damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two weeks after an EF2 tornado and strong storms swept through Knoxville, some are still cleaning up. Cleanup efforts are especially complicated for people who can’t afford to hire tree services.

“To start off with, we thought the severity or the need wasn’t quite as great, but as time moved on, we saw that there definitely were a lot of legitimate needs,” said Kenneth Beachy. He and his disaster relief team from Christian Aid Ministries came to Knoxville just a week after the storms, not expecting to find so much damage.

Beachy found Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns and knocked on the door. “Ken just showed up, and walked up to the door, and knocked, and told us who he was, and asked if we would be able to accommodate them,” said Bailey Hanson, youth director at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

The church gave about 15 volunteers a place to stay, while they do heavy duty work like moving trees and large pieces of debris.

