Volunteers continue to clean up West Knoxville storm damage

Christian Aid Ministries Disaster Relief Team plans to stay in East Tennessee until all damage is cleaned up.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two weeks after an EF2 tornado and strong storms swept through Knoxville, some are still cleaning up. Cleanup efforts are especially complicated for people who can’t afford to hire tree services.

“To start off with, we thought the severity or the need wasn’t quite as great, but as time moved on, we saw that there definitely were a lot of legitimate needs,” said Kenneth Beachy. He and his disaster relief team from Christian Aid Ministries came to Knoxville just a week after the storms, not expecting to find so much damage.

Previous Coverage : Clean up continues after EF2 tornado hits West Knox homes, apartment complex

Beachy found Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns and knocked on the door. “Ken just showed up, and walked up to the door, and knocked, and told us who he was, and asked if we would be able to accommodate them,” said Bailey Hanson, youth director at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

The church gave about 15 volunteers a place to stay, while they do heavy duty work like moving trees and large pieces of debris.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says

Latest News

New research shows dog bites rise with temperatures
Engine 106 of the Big South Fork Scenic Railway.
‘It’s the center of our universe’ | McCreary County invests $3.5 million into Big South Fork Scenic Railway
More heat with spotty storms to end of the week
More heat with spotty storms to end of the week
The railway was once the way into coal camps hidden deep in the mountains from the Stearns Coal...
Big South Fork Scenic Railway