Week 1: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an exciting first week of action, the player of the week candidates for high school football are in for East Tennessee.

The top four candidates include:

Caden Rector, QB (Oneida): 8-14 passing for 278 yards and 3 TDs (including a 60-yard rushing TD)

Elijah Cannon, RB/LB (Alcoa): 3 rushing TDs, forced fumble to win over 6A Ravenwood

Omar Miller, QB (Tellico Plains): 10-18 passing for 186 yards and 3 TDs, 19 carries for 218 yards and a rushing TD, 5-6 on PATs

Nick Osmun, QB (Stone Memorial): 19-32 passing for 344 yards and 4 TDs, 12 carries for 58 yards and a game-winning TD pass

Voting will be available to everyone until noon Thursday afternoon.

To vote for your favorite performance, click here.

