Week 1: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee

Vote for your favorite Week 1 performance.
Vote for your favorite Week 1 performance
Vote for your favorite Week 1 performance(5Star Preps)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an exciting first week of action, the player of the week candidates for high school football are in for East Tennessee.

The top four candidates include:

  • Caden Rector, QB (Oneida): 8-14 passing for 278 yards and 3 TDs (including a 60-yard rushing TD)
  • Elijah Cannon, RB/LB (Alcoa): 3 rushing TDs, forced fumble to win over 6A Ravenwood
  • Omar Miller, QB (Tellico Plains): 10-18 passing for 186 yards and 3 TDs, 19 carries for 218 yards and a rushing TD, 5-6 on PATs
  • Nick Osmun, QB (Stone Memorial): 19-32 passing for 344 yards and 4 TDs, 12 carries for 58 yards and a game-winning TD pass

Voting will be available to everyone until noon Thursday afternoon.

To vote for your favorite performance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

Latest News

Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kickoff with 30 Days 30 Vols
Day 10 Squirrel White
UT Athletes honored by Bristol Motor Speedway
5 Vols honored as Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off