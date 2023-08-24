Endangered child alert issued for missing Obion County teens

Leala Joy Tittle and Gabriella Proffitt were last seen in Kentucky and may be in the Knoxville area.
Gabriella Proffitt, right, and Leala Joy Tittle may be travelling with Tyler Lee Pugh. The TBI...
Gabriella Proffitt, right, and Leala Joy Tittle may be travelling with Tyler Lee Pugh. The TBI issued an endangered child alert on Wednesday.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for two 16-year-old girls believed to be traveling with a 28-year-old man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Leala Joy Tittle and Gabriella Proffitt were last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. They are missing from Obion County, Tennessee in northwest Tennessee. The TBI said they may be in the Knoxville area.

The teens are believed to be with Tyler Lee Pugh, 28. A warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor has been issued for Pugh, who is 6′ and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to wear glasses, according to the TBI.

The TBI said Tyler Lee Pugh is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor....
The TBI said Tyler Lee Pugh is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Two teenage girls from Obion County are believed to be with him.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Tittle is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dark brown hair. Proffit is 5′7″ and weights 162 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a 2011 red Ford Focus with Tennessee tag 586BGYM. If you see the vehicle, Tittle, Proffitt or Pugh, call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

