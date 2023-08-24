Finding the cool spot in the Smokies

NEWFOUND GAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some planned a summer trip to the mountains to escape the heat.

“We’ve been coming to Maggie Valley for several years and that is a cool spot in the surrounding area. When we go to areas up here, we used to go to the Tennessee side and say, near Greenbrier,” said Melissa Liechty.

She enjoyed lunch at Newfound Gap and Liechty said it was her mission to find a cool spot.

“We’re here to escape the heat and see some nature. We tried to get it done before the peak in our hurricane season which is about two weeks coming,” she added as she’ll have to travel back home to Florida in a few days.

Eve Barker and Chris Pugh found their spot overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains and took in a cool breeze.

“That’s beautiful, beautiful. It’s a great cool breeze for the day was fantastic. You don’t even have to ride just sit,” said Eve Barker, visiting from Virginia.

For some, they were expecting it to be cooler, but didn’t realize there could be a 10 to 20 degree difference based on elevation.

“But it was 90 degrees when we’re in Gatlinburg. And now it’s 80 something here or less. It’s amazing. How beautiful it is here on the mountain,” said Nancy Mettler from New Jersey.

