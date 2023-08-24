‘He meant a lot to a lot of people’ | Community honors life of man killed in crash by displaying ribbons

People are putting orange bows on their mailbox to show love to Ben Kredich’s family.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is remembering the life of a 24-year-old man who was killed while walking along Kingston Pike on Monday.

Ben Kredich worked at Treetop Coffee Shop in Sequoya Hills. The owners said he was always a ray of sunshine with a positive attitude.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

Now, the owners are rallying the community to show the Kredich family how so many loved their son and brother. They are asking people to display an orange ribbon on their mailbox. University of Tennessee orange was Ben’s favorite color.

Treetop Co-Owner Rachel Casstevens said she felt like this was a small thing they could do to show their support.

“His loss is felt by this community and this is just a really simple way to get people involved and remined everybody in this community, particularly Ben’s family, that he meant a lot to a lot of people,” Casstevens said.

People can pick up orange bows at the coffee shop located at 1206 Kenesaw Avenue. People will be at the shop afterhours on Thursday to help make bows for Ben at 6 p.m. The owners said anyone is welcome to come help or donate ribbon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says

Latest News

Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns
People found relief from the heat at one of the highest parts of Great Smoky Mountains National...
Finding the cool spot in the Smokies
Protesters in the gallery of the Tennessee State Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Senate passes four bills during Wednesday’s session
Christian Aid Ministries Disaster Relief Team plans to stay in East Tennessee until all damage...
Volunteers continue to clean up West Knoxville storm damage