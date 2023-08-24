‘He meant a lot to a lot of people’ | Community honors life of man killed in crash by displaying ribbons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is remembering the life of a 24-year-old man who was killed while walking along Kingston Pike on Monday.

Ben Kredich worked at Treetop Coffee Shop in Sequoya Hills. The owners said he was always a ray of sunshine with a positive attitude.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route

Now, the owners are rallying the community to show the Kredich family how so many loved their son and brother. They are asking people to display an orange ribbon on their mailbox. University of Tennessee orange was Ben’s favorite color.

Treetop Co-Owner Rachel Casstevens said she felt like this was a small thing they could do to show their support.

“His loss is felt by this community and this is just a really simple way to get people involved and remined everybody in this community, particularly Ben’s family, that he meant a lot to a lot of people,” Casstevens said.

People can pick up orange bows at the coffee shop located at 1206 Kenesaw Avenue. People will be at the shop afterhours on Thursday to help make bows for Ben at 6 p.m. The owners said anyone is welcome to come help or donate ribbon.

