High school football games delayed due to heat concerns
Multiple schools in the area decided to postpone football games due to rising temperatures.
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple East Tennessee schools announced that Friday night lights will be starting a little later this week.
With temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees, schools decided to push kickoff times back.
The following games were delayed:
- Powell at Farragut was moved to 8 p.m.
- William Blount at Karns was moved to 8 p.m.
- Sevier Co. at Jeff Co. was moved to 8 p.m.
- Knoxville West at Clinton was moved to 7:45 p.m.
- Bearden at Alcoa was moved to 7:30 p.m.
- Elizabethton at Morristown West was moved to 7:30 p.m.
