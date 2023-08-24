High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple East Tennessee schools announced that Friday night lights will be starting a little later this week.

With temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees, schools decided to push kickoff times back.

The following games were delayed:

Powell at Farragut was moved to 8 p.m.

William Blount at Karns was moved to 8 p.m.

Sevier Co. at Jeff Co. was moved to 8 p.m.

Knoxville West at Clinton was moved to 7:45 p.m.

Bearden at Alcoa was moved to 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Morristown West was moved to 7:30 p.m.

