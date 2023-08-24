High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Multiple schools in the area decided to postpone football games due to rising temperatures.
Karns Beavers
Karns Beavers(wvlt)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple East Tennessee schools announced that Friday night lights will be starting a little later this week.

With temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees, schools decided to push kickoff times back.

The following games were delayed:

  • Powell at Farragut was moved to 8 p.m.
  • William Blount at Karns was moved to 8 p.m.
  • Sevier Co. at Jeff Co. was moved to 8 p.m.
  • Knoxville West at Clinton was moved to 7:45 p.m.
  • Bearden at Alcoa was moved to 7:30 p.m.
  • Elizabethton at Morristown West was moved to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says

Latest News

People found relief from the heat at one of the highest parts of Great Smoky Mountains National...
Finding the cool spot in the Smokies
People are putting orange bows on their mailbox to show love to Ben Kredich’s family.
‘He meant a lot to a lot of people’ | Community honors life of man killed in crash by displaying ribbons
Protesters in the gallery of the Tennessee State Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Senate passes four bills during Wednesday’s session
Christian Aid Ministries Disaster Relief Team plans to stay in East Tennessee until all damage...
Volunteers continue to clean up West Knoxville storm damage