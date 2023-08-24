Muse Knoxville celebrates 10th birthday

Children’s museum to offer discounted tickets, engaging activities and cake
Children’s museum to offer discounted tickets, engaging activities and cake!
Children’s museum to offer discounted tickets, engaging activities and cake!(Muse Knoxville)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville is celebrating a special milestone as it prepares for its tenth birthday on Aug. 29.

The event will be held at the museum at 516 N. Beaman St. in Knoxville. The museum will offer $10 discounted tickets for all-day admission for all visitors to join in on interactive exhibits and birthday-themed events that will take place throughout the day.

In addition to interactive exhibits, activities will include a party hat decorating station and a traditional cake-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. with cake provided by VG’s Bakery.

For more information on the Muse Knoxville celebration, click here.

