Near record breaking temperatures Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a few spotty storms heading into the weekend.
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are near record-breaking Friday and feeling like more than 100 degrees! A few spotty storms are possible as we head into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we could see a few cloud at times with patchy fog developing by Friday morning. Temperatures will start out near 73 degrees.

Friday is hot! The high will be near 97 degrees which is close to the record high in Knoxville of 99 set back in 1943. It’ll likely feel more than 100 degrees at times with the high humidity! It’s a mostly sunny day with a few clouds and storms developing by the evening hours. The best chance for those storms looks to be in southeastern Kentucky and northeastern Tennessee. A few stray storms are possible in the Valley too.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front arrives Saturday bringing a spotty coverage in rain and storms. It’s still around 94 and feeling hotter. That front knocks temperatures back in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday but with scattered storms at times. As of now, it looks to be closer to a 40% coverage of our area Sunday afternoon to evening and Monday evening to overnight.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, daily temperatures continue to dip, as humidity decreases and milder mornings settle in again. This means a dry stretch too.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

