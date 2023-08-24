Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations

Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of Sevier County’s 15 million lights are going up as well and in Pigeon Forge they’re making sure all the lights work.

You can see some lights around town and the lights still in the city’s warehouse being checked for lights that work and proper wiring.

City officials said they’ll put in overtime to make sure all the 8 million lights are up by Winterfest kickoff in November.

“The team here at public works, they are working year round. Even though the lights come down after February and of course it takes a few months to get them down, they are working year round checking bulbs, checking the wiring to make sure everything is going to be working exactly as it should come November,” said Sue Carr, with the City of Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.

Public works teams said they will not be able to work during the Rod Run weekends.

They’ve added so many lights they’re building a temporary tent to house them in until a permanent warehouse can be built.

Winterfest in Sevier County starts on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Near record breaking temperatures Friday
Near record breaking temperatures Friday
A child runs across the street in the Five Points neighborhood Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in...
As research grows into how to stop gun violence, Knoxville looks to science for help
Gaming festival will feature tournaments for gamers of all levels
Tusculum University to host gaming festival in September
People that make a one-time gift of $240 or sign up to donate $20 per month online will also...
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee launches monthly donor program