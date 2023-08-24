Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of Sevier County’s 15 million lights are going up as well and in Pigeon Forge they’re making sure all the lights work.

You can see some lights around town and the lights still in the city’s warehouse being checked for lights that work and proper wiring.

City officials said they’ll put in overtime to make sure all the 8 million lights are up by Winterfest kickoff in November.

“The team here at public works, they are working year round. Even though the lights come down after February and of course it takes a few months to get them down, they are working year round checking bulbs, checking the wiring to make sure everything is going to be working exactly as it should come November,” said Sue Carr, with the City of Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.

Public works teams said they will not be able to work during the Rod Run weekends.

They’ve added so many lights they’re building a temporary tent to house them in until a permanent warehouse can be built.

Winterfest in Sevier County starts on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.