Schools take extra precautions for high school football

Severe heat causes teams to be extra prepared
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HEAT SAFETY
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the severe heat sweeping through East Tennessee, more than a dozen high schools have rescheduled their football games due to player safety.

“Heat is a killer obviously. Heat exhaustion, heat stroke are serious medical conditions that can affect especially the elderly and the real young,” said director Danny Houseright of the Morristown-Hamblen EMS. “It can also affect the healthy individual especially if their exerting at a particular football game.”

Many teams either pushed back game times and even changed the day the game will be played to avoid the high temperatures and more importantly, avoid heat related injuries.

Most high schools in the East Tennessee area play on turf field, which can get up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the actual temperature outside.

Schools such as Morristown-Hamblen East high schools are taking extra precautions to ensure their students safety throughout the game.

Those precautions include:

- Players have been staying hydrated through the week

- They will continue to drink fluids during the game

- There is a cold emersion tub on the sidelines

- Electrolytes will be available

- Ice towels will be available

To add extra support, Morristown-Hamblen EMS will be on standby to help those affected by the heat.

“In the event that we go out there, we will start cooling the individual and that means removing the pads and putting cold packs on under their pits in their groin and around their neck. Then put them in the back of our air conditioned ambulance and fill them with cool fluids,” said Houseright.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

