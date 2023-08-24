Shoring up the grid | TVA celebrates and doubles down on hydro power usage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marked National Hydro Power Day, marking the power generation and renewable resource that built the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA celebrates its 90th year in business in 2023, now it is marking the usage of water to power the providers relying on the utility.

Since our earliest days, we have harnessed the power of water to help generate electricity. Take a look at some of our favorite historical images of our iconic dams, which continue to generate clean, affordable power, helping meet the region's growing power demand! #TBT #HydroDay pic.twitter.com/MGvsW2K0Cn — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) August 24, 2023

”It responds very quickly. As we see cool mornings and hot afternoons hydro has the ability to ramp up and down,” said David Bowling vice president of TVA’s gas/hydro operations.

For every mile of shoreline along lakes created by TVA $1 million is generated for local communities and East Tennessee.

Bowling is celebrating the power generation that built TVA.

”Hydropower accounts for about ten percent of TVA’s overall generating capacity but it’s that ten percent we can put on at that peak right when we need it,” said Bowling.

While TVA is working on overhauling its system after rolling blackouts were ordered in December 2022, the utility is committed to continuing on with Hydropower and its future in the system.

”We intend to have these dams and hydro turbines available as far as the eye can see,” said Bowling. ”We’re going to continue to maintain upgrades and get more efficiency out of those on days like today.”

As TVA powers down coal-fired power plants they commit to hydro’s future and how it’ll move the utility forward in the future.

