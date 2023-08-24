Shoring up the grid | TVA celebrates and doubles down on hydro power usage

TVA celebrates National Hydro Power Day
TVA celebrates its 90th year in business in 2023, now it is marking the usage of water to power the providers relying on the utility.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marked National Hydro Power Day, marking the power generation and renewable resource that built the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA celebrates its 90th year in business in 2023, now it is marking the usage of water to power the providers relying on the utility.

”It responds very quickly. As we see cool mornings and hot afternoons hydro has the ability to ramp up and down,” said David Bowling vice president of TVA’s gas/hydro operations.

For every mile of shoreline along lakes created by TVA $1 million is generated for local communities and East Tennessee.

Bowling is celebrating the power generation that built TVA.

”Hydropower accounts for about ten percent of TVA’s overall generating capacity but it’s that ten percent we can put on at that peak right when we need it,” said Bowling.

While TVA is working on overhauling its system after rolling blackouts were ordered in December 2022, the utility is committed to continuing on with Hydropower and its future in the system.

”We intend to have these dams and hydro turbines available as far as the eye can see,” said Bowling. ”We’re going to continue to maintain upgrades and get more efficiency out of those on days like today.”

As TVA powers down coal-fired power plants they commit to hydro’s future and how it’ll move the utility forward in the future.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

Latest News

FOOTBALL HEAT SAFETY
Schools take extra precautions for high school football
TVA celebrates its 90th year in business in 2023, now it is marking the usage of water to power...
Hydro Powers future at TVA
Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
One-of-a-kind spotless giraffe born in East Tennessee zoo