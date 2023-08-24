Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue, with isolated storms starting to develop and move through parts of our area. A cold front is on the way, but it looks to drag out scattered storms at times now.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear view continues, with areas of fog developing. We’re starting the day around 72 degrees this morning.

We are hazy, hot and humid again today, with a high of 92 that feels like it’s closer to 100. Now, we have scattered clouds dipping into our area and a stray to spotty storm comes in with it. This has the best chance of rolling along far Southeastern Kentucky to far Northeast Tennessee. Then a stray shower or storm is possible in the Valley, Plateau to Southern Valley and mountains in the late afternoon to evening.

Tonight comes with passing clouds at times, still allowing patches of fog to develop. We’ll only cool to 73 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is hot, with a high of 97 degrees, which is close to the record high in Knoxville of 99 set back in 1943. It still feels several degrees hotter in the shade! It’s a mostly sunny day, with a few more afternoon clouds and a stray shower or storm can develop. A couple of storms look to reach Southeastern Kentucky to Northeast Tennessee in the late afternoon to evening, then a stray shower or storm in the Valley, Plateau, and south through the evening to early overnight.

A cold front arrives Saturday bringing a spotty coverage in rain and storms. It’s still around 94 and feeling hotter. That front knocks temperatures back in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, but with scattered storms at times. As of now, it looks to be closer to a 40% coverage of our area Sunday afternoon to evening and Monday evening to overnight.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, daily temperatures continue to dip, as humidity decreases and milder mornings settle in again. This means a dry stretch too.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.