Tusculum University to host gaming festival in September

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tusculum University is embracing the gaming and esports scene as they prepare to host a gaming festival on campus.

The university will be hosting the Tusculum Gaming Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the classrooms on the lower level of the Thomas J. Garland Library and will feature two game tournaments: Warhammer and Rocket League. The Warhammer tournament will be a Combat Patrol Tournament and the Rocket League tournament will be classic 3-on-3.

The fee to register for each tournament will be $10, with payment made on arrival to the campus. Those who do not wish to play in the tournaments can pay a $5 reduced entry fee to enjoy other gaming activities. Only cash will be accepted at this event.

In addition to playing in the tournaments, the admission fee will allow registrants to have access to visit and play in the gaming and esports labs on the second floor of the Charles Oliver Gray North building on campus.

Console games that will be available to play in the gaming lab include Super Smash Bros., Madden, FIFA and NBA 2K. League of Legends and Rocket League will be available to play on PC in the esports lab.

Snacks such as pizza, candy and a variety of cakes will be available along with a variety of soft drinks and water available for purchase in the library; however, no food or drink will be allowed in the computer areas.

To register for the gaming festival, click here.

