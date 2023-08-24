Vol Network kicks off another season of Vol Calls

UT AD Danny White joins program at Calhoun’s on the River
Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville
Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s back! The weekly Vol Network statewide radio broadcast, Vol Calls.

Once again, at least through football season, all the fun will take place out on the deck at Calhoun’s on the River.

Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling and our WVLT colleague Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com are your hosts and on this first edition had taped interviews with head football coach Josh Heupel and starting quarterback Joe Milton III.

Wednesday night’s live guest was Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White, who talked about his athletics department and a football program really now starting to turn the corner.

White covered several topics including the updated renovations and improvements to Neyland Stadium which Vol fans will begin seeing at the home opener against Austin Peay on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say
Family members of 24-year-old Ben Kredich say he was hit and killed by a driver under the...
‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway
Seven-car crash prompts emergency response on Pellissippi Parkway, TDOT says
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Two people were killed in a deadly crash on Tuesday on Harriman Highway in Roane County,...
Two people killed in deadly crash in Roane County, THP says

Latest News

Trevor Bayne announces new coffee shop /: WGN
Knoxville drivers Bayne, Finchum getting back behind the wheel
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
UT Athletes honored by Bristol Motor Speedway
Five Vols honored as Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes
Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 11: Dont'e Thornton Jr.