Vol Network kicks off another season of Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it’s back! The weekly Vol Network statewide radio broadcast, Vol Calls.

Once again, at least through football season, all the fun will take place out on the deck at Calhoun’s on the River.

Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling and our WVLT colleague Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com are your hosts and on this first edition had taped interviews with head football coach Josh Heupel and starting quarterback Joe Milton III.

Wednesday night’s live guest was Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White, who talked about his athletics department and a football program really now starting to turn the corner.

The @VolNetwork kicked off another season of Vol Calls @calhouns on the river Wednesday night. The guest of honor was UT Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics @AD_DannyWhite who talked about an athletic department and football program really starting to turn the corner @wvlt pic.twitter.com/V5y4m3L6Co — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 24, 2023

White covered several topics including the updated renovations and improvements to Neyland Stadium which Vol fans will begin seeing at the home opener against Austin Peay on Sept. 9.

