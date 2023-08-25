5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT
UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Uniontown, Ohio, said officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said a wellbeing check was requested for a residence on Carnation Avenue in Uniontown at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Uniontown police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s not believed that anybody else was involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

