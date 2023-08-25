Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms then a cold front that will stall out...
Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy

Latest News

A new magic show can be found on the Pigeon Forge Parkway at the Mountain of Entertainment...
The Magic of Jason Hudy comes to Pigeon Forge
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus