Carter stings Austin-East, Hardin Valley flies away from Morristown East in Thursday high school football action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Thursday night matchups in East Tennessee got us set for the second week of Friday night lights in the area.

After seeing an early 13-0 lead disappear, Carter went on a 21-0 run which began in the third quarter, turning a 20-20 tie into a 41-20 victory.

In Morristown, Hardin Valley’s special teams unit lived up to its name, forcing a safety and a blocked punt which resulted in a touchdown in the first half. A pick six added to the Hawks’ impressive performance, downing Morristown East by a final of 36-10.

The Hawks already surpassed their win total from the last two years, tying their total wins over the last two seasons combined. Another win will give HVA (2-0) its first three-win season since 2019. Hardin Valley hosts Cocke County next Friday.

Morristown East falls to 0-2 and will travel to William Blount in week three.

The Roadrunner offense showed major improvement from week one, especially with Shane Cherry at quarterback. the Roadrunners are now 0-2 and will visit South-Doyle next week.

Carter used a five touchdown performance from Jody Scruggs to find the win column for the first time in 2023. The Hornets will face Gatlinburg-Pittman on the road in week three.

